[Watch] Team India move indoor to gear up for 1st ODI vs West Indies

Team India have begun their preparations for the upcoming white-ball tour against West Indies. The Men in Blue will play three ODIs and five T20Is against Nicholas Pooran and Co.

Regular captain Rohit Sharma has been rested from the one-dayers alongside Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya. Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be his deputy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a short clip from India's first training session ahead of the series opener. Players had to resort to indoor training facilities after rain played a spoilsport.

Sharing the video on their social media handles, BCCI captioned:

"Gearing up for ODI No.1 against the West Indies 💪 Here's @shubmangill giving a lowdown on #TeamIndia's 🇮🇳 first net session in Trinidad 🇹🇹 #WIvIND."

The ODI series will get underway on July 22 (Friday), followed by games on July 24 and 27. The Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, will host all three ODIs.

"We focused on some specific things" - Shubman Gill

Gill, who is expected to open alongside Dhawan in the absence of Rohit, is confident that they will win the series.

Stating that the indoor session helped them focus on specific things, Gill said in a video released by the BCCI:

"We all thought a net session would be good but it started raining. But at least better to do something indoors than do nothing at all. Obviously, it feels good when you get some time in the nets as a batsman. We focused on some specific things."

He added:

"I'm feeling great and we are all excited and buzzed about these three ODIs. Hopefully, we will the first one and then the series."

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

