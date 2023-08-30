[Watch] Team India players arrive in Sri Lanka ahead of their opening match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

The Team India players landed in Sri Lanka and checked into their hotels on Wednesday, August 30, ahead of their Asia Cup 2023 opener. Their campaign in the continental tournament will commence on September 2 against Pakistan in Kandy.

The Indian players and support staff assembled a week prior to their departure to Sri Lanka. The BCCI organized a six-day skill training camp for the players in Bangalore ahead of the Asia Cup and World Cup.

After its culmination, the Team India contingent traveled together to Sri Lanka on Wednesday. BCCI took to their official Twitter handle and shared a video to give fans a glimpse of the journey of the players from the airport to the Hotel.

Fans have been waiting eagerly for the tournament as they will get to witness multiple matches between India and Pakistan. The arch-rivals will clash in two games for now - once in the group stage and then in the super fours. They could potentially clash for the third time in the Asia Cup if both teams reach the finals.

Complete schedule of Asia Cup 2023

The schedule for the group-stage matches is as follows:

Match 1: August 30 - Pakistan vs Nepal, Group A - Multan, Pakistan, 3:00 pm IST

Match 2: August 31 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Group B - Kandy, Sri Lanka, 3:00 pm IST

Match 3: September 2 - India vs Pakistan, Group A - Kandy, Sri Lanka, 3:00 pm IST

Match 4: September 3 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Group B - Lahore, Pakistan, 3:00 pm IST

Match 5: September 4 - India vs Nepal, Group A - Kandy, Sri Lanka, 3:00 pm IST

Match 6: September 5 - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Group B - Lahore, Pakistan, 3:00 pm IST

The itinerary for the Super Four stage:

Match 1: September 6 - A1 vs B2 - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 3:00 pm IST

Match 2: Spetember 9 - B1 vs B2 - R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3:00 pm IST

Match 3: September 10 - A1 vs A2 - R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3:00 pm IST

Match 4: September 12 - A2 vs B1 - R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3:00 pm IST

Match 5: September 14 - A1 vs B1 - R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3:00 pm IST

Match 6: September 15 - A2 vs B2 - R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3:00 pm IST

The final of Asia Cup 2023 will be played on September 17 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.