[Watch] Team India's funny behind-the-scene moments during Asia Cup 2022 photoshoot

Team India seem to be in high spirits ahead of the start of their 2022 Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on Sunday, August 28. The Men in Blue gathered for a formal photoshoot ahead of the tournament but also had some fun of their own.

The video posted by BCCI on their Twitter handle started with captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli getting their photos clicked. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and others also followed and gave some unique poses for the shoot.

Behind the scenes from Laughter, camera, some games and more....Behind the scenes from #TeamIndia 's headshots session ahead of #AsiaCup2022 📽️📽️ Laughter, camera, some games and more....Behind the scenes from #TeamIndia's headshots session ahead of #AsiaCup2022 📽️📽️ https://t.co/go8nuPWBbg

Behind the scenes, Pant was seen sharing a light moment with Yuzvendra Chahal. Skipper Sharma and Suryakumar were also seen playing foosball. Youngster Arshdeep Singh, meanwhile, was seen having a chat about something that made both Suryakumar and Avesh Khan giggle.

The video ended with KL Rahul smiling towards the camera. His fans will hope to see him get back among the runs.

India look to get off to a good start at Asia Cup 2022

Team India have a problem of plenty with the return of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to the T20I squad. Rohit Sharma is a fixture in the team while Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya seem almost undroppable after their recent displays.

It will be interesting to see which duo out of Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik start in the XI.

Although Rahul looked rusty against Zimbabwe, the vice-captain is likely to open the innings with Sharma. Pant has had his issues in T20Is given his inconsistency. However, he is still a big-match player and the management have backed him repeatedly and reaped the rewards for doing so.

So could the Indian team then drop Karthik, who has proved that he can deal some serious damage if deployed as a specialist finisher? It promises to be an interesting sub-plot ahead of the high-voltage fixture.

India's Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Axar Patel.

