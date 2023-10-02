[Watch] “Teen guna lagaan” – New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson speaks 'Lagaan' dialogue in hilarious video ahead of World Cup

New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson tried dialogue from the movie ‘Lagaan’ in a viral video on social media, shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, October 2, amid the ongoing World Cup.

The 2001 sports drama was a blockbuster hit featuring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. It also featured British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne.

ICC captioned the hilarious video on Instagram:

“Lockie Ferguson, The movie Lagaan,” along with a handshake emoji.

Reacting to the video, Ferguson wrote:

“Still fixing my hair…”

Watch the video below:

On the professional front, Ferguson was last seen in the warmup game against Pakistan, finishing with figures of 1/34. The 32-year-old recently led the Kiwis in the ODI series against Bangladesh where he scalped two wickets in as many games. In 2023, he has scalped eight wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of 5.99.

Ferguson, who has played for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gujarat Titans (GT), and now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will look to use the conditions to his advantage in the marquee ICC event.

New Zealand will next be in action in their second warmup game at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, October 2.

New Zealand schedule for World Cup

October 5: vs England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

October 9: vs Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

October 13: vs Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

October 18: vs Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

October 22: vs India at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

October 28: vs Australia at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in Dharamsala

November 1: vs South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

November 4: vs Pakistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

November 9: vs Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

