[Watch] Temba Bavuma leaps in joy as South Africa beat Pakistan in 2023 World Cup thriller

South African skipper Temba Bavuma isn't known for showing a lot of emotions on the field. However, he couldn't stop himself from jumping in joy after Keshav Maharaj hit the winning runs for South Africa against Pakistan in their 2023 World Cup match in Chennai on Friday, October 27.

In a video posted by ICC, the South African support staff alongside some of the players like David Miller, Bavuma, and Kagiso Rabada were seen waiting in the dugout with nerves jangling.

However, as Keshav Maharaj tucked away a delivery from Mohammad Nawaz behind square for a boundary, the whole dugout erupted and Temba Bavuma leaped in complete ecstasy. Others in the dugout were pumped up as well and were soaking in the thrilling win.

Here's the video:

We did give Pakistan opportunities to get into the game: Temba Bavuma

In the post-match press conference, Temba Bavuma conceded that South Africa weren't as 'clinical' in the chase as they would have liked to be. From 206/5, the Proteas slumped to 260/9, but thankfully for them, some calls went their way and they got over the line.

Bavuma accepted that the rub of the green did go South Africa's way and stated:

"Look, it's easier for us to have conversations now with regards to our run chase. We've got the result on our side. I mean, I do think we could have shown up a lot more of a clinical display in going about that run chase. I think we did have luck on our side. We did give them opportunities to get into the game. But fortunately for us, I think the gods were with us."

The win against Pakistan takes South Africa to the top of the table and another win would all but seal their semifinal spot, thanks to an incredible net run rate.