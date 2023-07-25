[Watch] Texas Super Kings celebrate qualifying for MLC 2023 playoffs

The Texas Super Kings secured a place in the Major League Cricket 2023 playoffs with a close win against the Washington Freedom in their last league stage match earlier today. TSK beat WF by three wickets to seal their place in the top four of the points table.

Daniel Sams was the architect of TSK's win against the Washington Freedom. The all-rounder played a magnificent knock of 42 runs off 18 balls and bagged two wickets with the ball to power the Texas Super Kings to a three-wicket victory.

Courtesy of this win, TSK are second in the points table right now, with three wins from five matches. They have been confirmed to finish in the top four, but they will have to wait for the MI New York vs Seattle Orcas match result to know whether or not they will end up in the top two.

The Texas Super Kings players and support staff members were ecstatic after the team qualified for the next round. TSK shared a video of their celebrations on Twitter. You can watch the video below:

The highlights of the video are TSK players shaking hands with Washington Freedom after the match, David Miller enjoying his time with the team's mascot, captain Faf du Plessis giving a thumbs-up, and players giving autographs to fans in Morrisville.

Which team will play against Texas Super Kings in MLC 2023 playoffs?

The playoffs lineup for MLC 2023 is yet to be confirmed. The Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom have booked a place in the next round. MI New York only need to avoid a big loss in their match against the Orcas to become the fourth team to qualify.

MINY's net run rate is better than TSK right now. Hence, if MINY manage a win against the Orcas, they will move up to the second position in the points table and play against table-toppers Orcas in Qualifier 1. In that case, TSK will take on Washington in the Eliminator.

However, if the Orcas beat MINY, it will be TSK vs Orcas in Qualifier 1.