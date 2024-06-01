[Watch] "The comeback will be worth watching"- Mohammad Shami starts bowling after lengthy injury layoff

Team India pacer Mohammad Shami recently began bowling as he continues his recovery. He was last seen on the field during the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup on November 19, when India suffered a heartbreaking loss against Australia.

Shami produced one of the greatest bowling performances in ODI World Cup history by picking up 24 wickets in just seven matches with an exceptional average of 10.70.

The speedster has been on the sidelines since November last year due to an ankle injury. He was ruled out of the IPL 2024 and the T20 World Cup for the same reason. Shami underwent surgery in February and has been in recovery ever since then.

He took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video to give fans good news as he started bowling on a turf. The post was captioned:

"Away from the Ground, but Never Out of the Game, the comeback will be worth watching #shami #mdshami #mdshami11 #comeback."

"It's enough even if he gives me two years" - Aakash Chopra on whether GT should retain Mohammad Shami ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently analyzed the retention options for the Gujarat Titans (GT) franchise before the mega auction next year. He reckoned that they should not let go of Shami, as he could still serve them a couple of years by leading their bowling department.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"I will think whether I can go towards Mohammad Shami. He missed this year because of injury but the only thing that goes against him is that he is not getting younger. It's a three-year retention, so will you want to retain him? He wasn't very expensive and it's enough even if he gives me two years. So Mohammad Shami will be my choice."

Aakash also picked Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan as the top two retention picks for the franchise. He continued:

"Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan will be my first two retentions. I have to keep them and I feel this team will also want to keep them because Sai Sudharsan is consistent and this team is seeing their future around Shubman Gill, and that is why he was the captain as well this year."

