[Watch] Throwback to when Virat Kohli became the 1st to smash centuries in both innings on captaincy debut

Adelaide 2014 has a special place in the hearts of Indian fans despite the agonizingly sad ending.

On this day in 2014, Virat Kohli performed the incredible feat of scoring his second century in the same game. It was also his debut as Indian Test captain, making him the first skipper to notch three-figure scores in both innings on debut as skipper.

It was the first of four Tests in Australia, and the Adelaide Oval wicket played like the usual batting beauty. The hosts registered a mammoth 517/7 declared in their first innings.

In reply, Kohli smashed a brilliant 115 off 184 balls to carry India to a total of 444, leaving them only 73 runs behind the Aussie score. Australia piled on the misery and scored 290/5 to set up a fourth-innings target for India of 364.

With the score seemingly out of reach and most experts predicted India to try and play out a draw, Kohli had other ideas. The now-35-year-old batter went after the run chase and essayed an incredible 141 off 175 balls on a wearing Day 5 wicket.

Unfortunately, with 60 runs required, he mistimed a pull and was caught at deep mid-wicket to end India's dreams of a miraculous win. The visitors collapsed after that and were bundled out for 315 to suffer a heartbreaking 48-run defeat.

Despite the result, Virat Kohli's intent and will to go for an unlikely win signaled a change of guard in approach in Indian cricket,. It eventually led to the team becoming the No.1 Test side a year later.

Here is a video of Kohli's magnificent twin centuries at Adelaide in 2014:

Expand Tweet

With MS Dhoni retiring after the penultimate Test of the series, Kohli became India's full-time Test captain from the final game in Sydney.

Under Kohli's captaincy, India achieved several tremendous feats, including a Test series win in Australia in 2018-19. The champion cricketer led India in 68 Tests, winning an incredible 40 with only 17 defeats and 11 draws.

Virat Kohli had a sensational Test Series down under in 2014-15

Virat Kohli scored a remarkable century at the MCG during the series.

Following the bittersweet end to the Adelaide Test, Virat Kohli continued his dominance throughout the four-Test series.

The 35-year-old missed out in the next Test at Brisbane as India suffered a four-wicket defeat to fall into a 0-2 hole. However, it was business as usual when Kohli rose to the occasion in the third Test at MCG with a breathtaking 169 to propel India to 465 in response to Australia's 530.

He followed that with a crucial 54 in the fourth innings to help the side escape with a draw. Kohli finished the series with another majestic 147 in the first innings of the Sydney Test to help India stay in the game.

Virat Kohli capped the memorable series with a game-saving 46 in the final innings as India avoided defeat.

The Delhi-born cricketer finished the series as the second leading run-scorer behind only Steve Smith, with 692 runs at an average of 86.50, including four centuries.

The series is also famously remembered for Kohli's tussles with the now-retired ace pacer Mitchell Johnson.