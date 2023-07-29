MI New York (MINY) batter Tim David produced a brilliant cameo to help his side beat Texas Super Kings (TSK) in the second qualifier of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 on Friday, July 28. Courtesy of the win, MINY have reached the final and will meet Seattle Orcas in the summit clash on Sunday.

After losing the toss, TSK batted first in this contest at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. They managed to score 158 in 20 overs on the back of utility knocks from Devon Conway (38) and Milind Kumar (37). Trent Boult scalped four wickets for MINY and starred in the bowling department.

In reply, MINY reached 106/3 in 15 overs with Dewald Brevis (24 in 25 balls) and David (15 in 15 balls) struggling for rhythm at the crease. TSK were ahead at that juncture and employed leg-spinner Mohammad Mohsin to cause more trouble for David in the 16th over.

The move backfired as David lined up Mohsin and smacked three sixes off the first four deliveries to bring down the required run rate and inject momentum into the chase.

You can watch Tim's powerful sixes in the video below:

Major League Cricket



Tim David just hit THREE Sixes in FOUR BALLS!



Tim David just hit THREE Sixes in FOUR BALLS!

While David got out of the very next ball, David Wiese (19*) and Dewald Brevis (41*) rode the momentum and helped MINY chase down the target in 19 overs to secure their spot in the final.

We were trying to score, but we just could not get it: Tim David on initial struggles in chase vs TSK

After the conclusion of the match, Tim David reflected on the win, saying:

"Things got away from us a little bit in the chase today. It then came down to taking a bit of a chance and fortunately, it came off today. We were trying to score, but we just could not get it. Glad that when we took our chances and backed ourselves and it eventually paid off.

He added:

"Success would be winning the trophy. Have come close to winning it a couple of times in the IPL. It is a different tournament here, but the franchise is the same. Everyone is excited right now because we have done it as a team.