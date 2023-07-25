[Watch] Toby Roland-Jones hits a 6 in county match but gets hit wicket in the follow-through

Middlesex captain Toby Roland-Jones lost his wicket in a bizarre fashion during a County Championship match against Warwickshire. Toby whacked a delivery for a six but in the follow-through, his bat hit the stumps, resulting in a hit wicket.

The incident happened in the ongoing County Championship Division One match in Birmingham, where Middlesex are up against Warwickshire. Middlesex skipper Toby Roland-Jones won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision worked in his team's favor as they bowled Warwickshire out for just 60 runs in the first innings.

In reply, Middlesex slumped to 77/6, but a half-century from Ryan Higgins helped them cross the 100-run mark. Captain Toby came out to bat at number nine. He batted aggressively, scoring 21 runs off just 14 balls.

On the 15th ball that he faced, Toby smacked Ed Bernard for a six. While the ball got a lot of distance, Toby ended up hitting the stumps with his bat in the follow-through. Sharing a video of the dismissal on their Twitter page, County Championship organizers wrote:

"Out hit wicket?! Toby Roland-Jones thinks he has planted the ball for six but knocks the bails off in his follow-through."

Wicketkeeper Michael Burgess was the first to notice that the bails had been knocked off the stumps. Soon after, the other Warwickshire players noticed it and celebrated the fall of the wicket.

Toby Roland-Jones helped Middlesex extend their first-innings lead

When Toby walked out to bat at number nine, Middlesex already had a lead of 88 runs. The skipper then smashed a quickfire 21 to help Middlesex increase their lead beyond 100.

Eventually, Middlesex managed 199 runs in the first innings, with their lead being 139 runs. In reply, Warwickshire are 36/2 in the 10th over of the second innings.

You can follow the live scorecard here.