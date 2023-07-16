[Watch] Tom Kohler-Cadmore's one-handed screamer helps Somerset clinch Vitality Blast title in a thrilling final

Tom Kohler-Cadmore produced a moment for the ages as Somerset won the Vitality Blast 2023 in the most thrilling fashion against Essex on Saturday, July 15. Defending just 145, Somerset were able to restrict Essex for 131 and the winning moment just spoke volumes about how thrilling the final was.

With an unbeaten 45, Daniel Sams seemed to be taking Essex home in the most dramatic fashion with wickets falling at the other end. However, with 15 runs needed off 10 balls, Sams slashed hard at a wider delivery from Matt Henry and the ball flew towards third man.

While many would have imagined that to be another boundary, Tom Kohler-Cadmore moved swiftly to his left and timed his dive perfectly to grab a sensational one-handed catch. The crowd went berserk as the players from the fielding team in the dugout swarmed onto the pitch in celebration.

Daniel Sams just couldn't believe what had happened as he probably thought it was going to the fence for a boundary. Here's a video of Kohler-Cadmore's sensational catch and also the celebrations that followed:

Somerset captain acknowledges bowling attack after triumph

Somerset captain Lewis Gregory opened up on his emotions post the win in the final. He credited his teammates for defending such a modest total and also shed light on the recruitment that they had in their bowling department.

On this, he stated:

"Feels pretty damn good. Been to finals day many times but it's a special feeling to get over the line. It becomes harder each time you come back, sometimes teams have days where you just can't stop them but credit to the guys today, they played really well. Really fortunate with the bowlers we've had in this competition."

It is Somerset's second Vitality Blast title win after making nine appearances on Finals Day and the two titles have a gap of 18 years between them.