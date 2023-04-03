[Watch] "Took your tips, thank you for the coaching" - Aiden Markram hilariously credits Tabraiz Shamsi for 175 vs NED

South Africa batter Aiden Markram cheekily credited teammate Tabraiz Shamsi following his blistering knock against the Netherlands in the third rescheduled ODI on Sunday (April 2) at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

While batting at No.4, Markram scored 175 off 126 balls after the Proteas were asked to bat by the Dutch on a good-looking batting surface at the Wanderers. Markram belted 17 fours and seven sixes en route to his maiden ODI century.

The 28-year-old was well set for the first double-century of ODIs by a South African but was caught by Tom Cooper off Fred Klaassen's bowling in the 46th over. Markram joined Herschelle Gibbs as the sixth joint-highest individual scorer in ODIs.

He was also involved in a 199-run stand with David Miller (91) for the fifth wicket to cruise the Proteas to a mammoth 370/8. The hosts eventually won by 146 runs and sealed the series 2-0.

While being interviewed by Shamsi after the match, Markram thanked the left-arm spinner for coaching him, saying:

"Thanks Shamsi. Took your tips today and played off. Thank you for the coaching. It was a good day for us as a team and an enjoyable Pink day to be a part of."

"Hopefully Bangladesh does us a favour" - Aiden Markram on World Cup qualification scenario

Aiden Markram was appointed the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 following his success with its sister team Sunrisers Eastern Cape earlier in SA20.

The South African T20I captain missed the first game against the Rajasthan Royals at home, where the Orange Army suffered a crushing 72-run defeat. Markram will be available to lead SRH in their next game against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 7.

South Africa have boosted their direct qualification chances for the ICC World Cup 2023. The Temba Bavuma-led side earned 20 points with successive wins against the Dutch and moved up to the eighth spot, above West Indies and Sri Lanka, in the points table.

Ireland, who are currently placed in the 11th spot in the table with 68 points, are the only team that can spoil South Africa's direct entry to the World Cup. The Andrew Balbirnie-led side is slated to host Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in May in Chelmsford.

If Ireland win the series against Bangladesh by a 3-0 margin, they will pip South Africa in the points table on a superior net-run-rate. Bangladesh must defeat Ireland at least once to confirm South Africa's qualification for the marquee event.

While expecting Bangladesh to support them in a bit of a tricky situation and play in the IPL, Aiden Markram said:

"Hopefully Bangladesh does us a favour so we get to qualify. Looking forward to IPL and that's pretty much something right on."

The first ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh will start on May 9 at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

