[Watch] Travis Head plucks brilliant reflex catch at short-leg in 1st Test against West Indies

Australian star Travis Head continues to do no wrong as he pulled off a spectacular reflex catch at short-leg on Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies in Adelaide.

West Indian skipper Kraig Brathwaite flicked a harmless full-length delivery from Josh Hazlewood. Head bent low to his left side and took the catch with both hands inches off the ground. It reduced the visitors to a horrific 1/2 in the second innings, as the South Australian-born cricketer got mobbed by his teammates for the fielding brilliance.

Here is a video of Head's sharp reflex take at short-leg:

Expand Tweet

Earlier in the day, Travis Head scored a sparkling century to bail the Aussies out of trouble and take them into the ascendency.

With the side struggling at 67/3 and still trailing the West Indian first innings total by 121 runs, the southpaw smashed 119 off 134 deliveries. The knock helped Australia capture a first-innings lead of 95 on a seamer-friendly wicket.

It was Head's seventh Test century and his first of the Australia home summer after a quiet series with the willow against Pakistan. The 30-year-old recently helped Australia win their sixth ODI World Cup title, with Player of the Match performances in the semi-final and final.

Australia takes complete control of the Adelaide Test

Expand Tweet

After a hard-fought day and a half, Australia took over the opening Test against the West Indies in the late stages of Day 2.

In a surprising move, the Aussies won the toss and fielded first but justified the same by bundling out the West Indies for only 188. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were the wreckers in chief, picking up four wickets each.

However, the visitors displayed terrific resilience and reduced the Aussies to 168/6 before Head's century and crucial lower-order runs dented West Indian hope. With a significant lead on 95, Hazlewood came out all guns blazing and picked up the first four West Indian wickets in his opening spell.

The 33-year-old, who went past 250 Test wickets in the first innings, caused chaos in the West Indian ranks, reducing them to 19/4 inside ten overs.

At 33/4 in 12 overs and trailing the Aussies by 66 runs, the Caribbean side is staring down the barrel of continuing their winless Test streak against Australia to 20 games.

The defending World Test Championship winners annihilated Pakistan 3-0 to begin their home summer before the ongoing two-Test rubber.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App