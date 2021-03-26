Watch: Trent Boult takes one-handed screamer in 3rd ODI against Bangladesh

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult took a superb one-handed catch during the ongoing third ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Wellington.

In the seventh over of Bangladesh's innings, Matt Henry bowled a short of a length delivery, which Liton Das tried to pull towards deep-wicket. But the ball shaped away a little and found the edge of the bat because of the extra bounce which was on offer.

Ok yeah we're going to have to see all the angles on that Boult speccy. Put this on replay.



WHAT A CATCH!



Catch the chase, live only on Spark Sport #NZvBAN ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/4CU6YA50gd — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) March 26, 2021

Although the ball went up high in the air, it seemed it'd fall in a no-man's land. However, Trent Boult, who was fielding at third man, charged in at top pace towards his left, dived full stretch and caught the ball with one hand just a few inches above the ground.

While the New Zealand fielders seemed absolutely pumped with Trent Boult's effort, bowler Matt Henry looked astonished.

Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell starred with the bat for New Zeland

A maiden ODI ton off the final ball of the innings ⌛



What a way to get there for @dazmitchell47!@BLACKCAPS set @BCBtigers a target of 319 to win.#NZvBAN | https://t.co/LS5M85fSzJ pic.twitter.com/tFEGfC8xyG — ICC (@ICC) March 26, 2021

With the series already in the bag, New Zealand opted to bat first in the dead rubber. However, they lost a few quick wickets and were down to 57/3 by the end of the 11th over.

Following skipper Tom Latham's dismissal in the 24th over, things looked ominous for the Kiwis, who were at 120/4. But Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell had other plans. The duo added 159 runs together to help revive New Zealand's innings. Conway scored 126 off 110 balls before being dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman.

Mitchell, meanwhile, reached his maiden ODI century off the last ball of the innings. He was batting on 98 and decided to run two even though he hit the ball straight to a fielder. Had Mushfiqur Rahim not missed the ball, he was bound to be run out. But as luck would have it, Mitchell managed to complete the second run to reach three figures.

New Zealand finished the innings at 318/6, courtesy of Conway and Mitchell's efforts.

Take a bow Daryl Mitchell, he's brought up his first ODI hundred on the final ball of the innings!



What a finish!



Catch Bangladesh's chase, live only on Spark Sport #NZvBAN ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/AbdKrh2Akn — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) March 26, 2021

At the time of filing the report, Bangladesh were reeling at 60/4 after 20 overs. Trent Boult bowled five overs and conceded 18 runs without picking up a wicket.