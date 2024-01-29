[Watch] Trent Boult takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Laurie Evans in Match 12 of ILT20 2024 

MI Emirates left-arm seamer Trent Boult took a sensational one-handed catch to dismiss Laurie Evans of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in match number 12 of International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, January 28.

MI Emirates hammered Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by eight wickets in the ILT20 match on Sunday. MI Emirates won the toss and opted to bowl first. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders did well to post 188/5 on the board, but MI Emirates gunned down the target in 19 overs.

In the 18th over of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ innings, Boult took a spectacular running catch to send Evans on his way for a two-ball duck. Evans attempted to loft a full delivery from Fazalhaq Farooqi, but failed in timing the ball correctly. The ball was skied towards the left of long-off where Boult ran hard, then put in a full-length dive and stuck his left hand out to complete a superb catch over his head.

Speaking of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ innings, Andre Russell shone with a blazing knock of 46* in 17 balls, which featured six sixes. Michael Pepper (38 off 28), Alishan Sharafu (37 off 25) and Sam Hain (40 off 31) also made good contributions.

For MI Emirates, Farooqi stood out with figures of 3/35. Boult registered figures of 1/37 from his four overs, claiming the wicket of keeper-batter Pepper. MI Emirates came out all guns blazing in the chase and gunned down the target in comprehensive fashion. Muhammad Waseem (87* off 61) and Kusal Perera (56 off 27) added 110 runs for the opening wicket in 9.5 overs.

While Waseem struck eight fours and three sixes in his impressive knock, while Perera hit four fours and three maximums. Skipper Nicholas Pooran also chipped in with 33 off 19, slamming three fours and two sixes.

Trent Boult is the joint-leading wicket-taker in ILT20 2024

MI Emirates pacer Boult is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of ILT20 2024, having claimed 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 12.40.

His teammate Farooqi has also 10 scalps to his name from five games at an average of 14.60. Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera and Daniel Sams all have seven scalps each.

Meanwhile, on Monday, January 29, Sharjah Warriors will take on Dubai Capitals in match number 14 of IL20 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

