[Watch] Tristan Stubbs’ massive six lands on the road in SA20

Tristan Stubbs smashed a massive six that landed outside the stadium in the SA20 game between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Super Giants at Kingsmead on Saturday, January 20.

The maximum came during the 19th over of the Sunrisers’ run chase. Stubbs bowled a fuller-length ball onto the stumps, which Stubbs flicked over the deep mid-wicket. The ball landed on the roof before bouncing onto the road outside the ground.

Watch Stubb’s six below:

Expand Tweet

Stubbs stayed unbeaten on 66 off 37 at a strike rate of 178.33, including three sixes and five boundaries. He shared an unbeaten 66-run stand to take his team past the finish line.

With the knock, the right-handed batter continued his sublime form in the T20 league, having scored 55 and 11 not out in his first two outings against Super Giants and MI Cape Town, respectively.

Tristan Stubbs’ half-century helps Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win over Durban Super Giants in SA20

A clinical batting performance from Tristan Stubbs helped Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Durban Super Giants by five wickets in the SA20 clash. Chasing 160, captain Aiden Markram, Jordan Hermann and Marco Jansen also chipped in with 38 (29), 25 (26) and 24* (14), respectively.

Marcus Stoinis bagged two wickets for Super Giants, while Reece Topley and captain Keshav Maharaj scalped two apiece.

Expand Tweet

Batting first, the Super Giants posted 159-7 in their allotted 20 overs. Wiaan Mulder starred with the bat, scoring 52 off 29, hitting four sixes and three boundaries. Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen and Dwaine Pretorius contributed 35 (24), 31 (17) and 23 (21), respectively.

Simon Harmer emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Sunrisers, finishing with 4-18, while Daniel Worrall and Ottniel Baartman settled for one wicket apiece.

With the win, the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape moved a place up to third in the SA20 points table with two wins in four games. Meanwhile, the Durban Super Giants stayed second with 13 points after five games.

Click here to check out the full Sunrisers vs Super Giants SA20 scorecard.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App