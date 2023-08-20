[Watch] UAE fielder plucks a stunning catch to send Tim Seifert packing in the T20I series decider

UAE spinner Basil Hameed pulled off a sensational catch in the outfield during the deciding T20I against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, August 20.

New Zealand's opener Tim Seifert was the batter dismissed thanks to the brilliant piece of fielding, leaving the side struggling at 35/2 in five overs. The short delivery by Junaid Siddique was pulled by the Kiwi wicket-keeper batter and seemed destined towards no man's land.

However, Hameed had other ideas as he sprinted a long way and put in a full-length dive to take the catch and ensure the ball did not pop out of his hands.

Here is a video of the stunning catch by Hameed:

Seifert was the hero for the Kiwis in the 19-run win in the first T20I, with a brilliant 55 off 34 deliveries. Despite his early dismissal, New Zealand recovered from the setback manfully thanks to half-centuries by Will Young and Mark Chapman.

The duo added 84 runs for the third wicket to lead the side to a competitive score of 166/5 in their 20 overs.

The teams split the opening two games, with the Black Caps bagging the opening match and UAE stunning the visitors in the following fixture. It was arguably UAE's biggest win in their cricketing history as they chased down 143 in just the 16th over to complete the upset and level the series at 1-1.

"No surprise to see the way they've played" - Mark Chapman

Chapman has been the star batter in the series.

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman stated there was little surprise in UAE's performance following their seven-wicket win in the second T20I.

Following Aayan Afzal Khan's 4-0-20-2, UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem smashed a 29-ball 55 in the run chase. At the post-match press conference of the second T20I, Chapman said:

"I think we've seen associate cricket is going from strength to strength. The T20 WC in Australia highlighted that with some associate nations turning over some Test nations. Certainly, no surprise to see the way they've played and the confidence they have with some really strong local tournaments here. It's producing some good talent."

The southpaw has been the star batter in the series, with 129 runs in three matches at an average of 43.38 and a strike rate of 134.38.

Fortunately for the Kiwis, they look set to avoid an embarrassing series defeat as the UAE are struggling at 116/5 in 17 overs in their run chase of 167.