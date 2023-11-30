[Watch] Uganda cricketers celebrate 2024 T20 World Cup qualification with a special team dance 

Uganda players celebrated joyfully by dancing on the ground after they successfully qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup. It is the first time the nation has qualified for a World Cup event. The ICC tournament will be held between June 4 and 30 next year in the West Indies and the USA.

Seven nations - Namibia, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Nigeria - participated in the World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 tournament, which commenced on November 22 and ended today (November 30). The seven teams fought for two World Cup berths in a round-robin league.

Namibia won all six matches and occupied the first position, while Uganda sealed the second spot with five wins. As a result, both teams qualified for the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup.

Uganda beat Rwanda comfortably by nine wickets earlier today to overtake Zimbabwe and seal second place in the points table. The players were ecstatic after making history as they celebrated the occasion by dancing on the field.

Uganda Cricket Association sharing a video of the incident on X. The captioned the post:

"Celebrations just got started! T20 World Cup-bound Uganda once again took the famous nursery school rhyme to the global audience. Ekibobo kili mu nyumba led by coach @OgwangOyuku - Indeed the boys got the big basket in the house. #CricketCranesInColour #Twaake @PlasconUganda."

"What a moment for Uganda Cricket"- BCCI secretary Jay Shah after they qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah extended hearty congratulations to the Uganda cricket team for their spirited performance in the qualifiers and for qualifying for the World Cup for the first time. Shah took to his X account to write:

"HISTORY CREATED! For the first time in their cricketing history, Uganda have qualified for the T20 World Cup after convincingly beating Rwanda in their final game of the Africa region qualifier! What a moment for Uganda Cricket. Congratulations to all the players and support staff for a stunning qualifiers campaign and best wishes for the 2024 T20 World Cup!"

West Indies, USA, Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Canada, Nepal, and Oman are the other teams to qualify for the World Cup event so far.