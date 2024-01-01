[Watch] Unseen footage of a dejected Virat Kohli dislodging bails after India's heartbreaking loss in 2023 World Cup vs Australia

A video of Virat Kohli's reaction after India's loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia has recently been doing rounds on social media. It was a heartbreaking defeat for Indian cricket and its fans. The Men in Blue played exceedingly well throughout the tournament but fell short in the final.

Virat Kohli had a phenomenal campaign with the bat as he scored 765 runs at an average of 95.62, including three centuries and six half-centuries. He made history by breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs (673) in a single ODI World Cup edition.

However, his Player of the Tournament effort went in vain as India could failed to win the final. Batting first, India posted 240 in their 50 overs. Australia, led by Travis Head's aggressive batting, reached the target (241) with six wickets and seven overs to spare. When Australia hit the winning runs, Indian players, looked dejected.

Kohli was seen removing his cap and dislodging the bails in a disappointed state. A fan shared a video on Instagram to give a glimpse of the player's reaction at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after the final.

"Why is he not the captain of the Test team?" - Subramaniam Badrinath on Virat Kohli

Former Indian cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath questioned the selectors for not making Virat Kohli Test captain again. Kohli stepped down from captaincy after an alleged fall-out with the management after the 2021-22 Test series against South Africa. Rohit Sharma took over the reins in all formats after that.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Badrinath expressed his desire to see Virat Kohli as Test captain again, saying:

"Kohli has a great record as a test leader. He has scored more than 5000 runs with an average of 52 as a captain. He has 40 wins and 17 losses in 68 tests. He led us to a tremendous victory in the Australia series. He has the most wins as Test captain after Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh.”

Badrinath added:

"Why is he (Virat) not the captain of the Test team? I want to raise this valid question. He is a better test batter. There is no comparison between Virat and Rohit Sharma. He is a big player in terms of Test cricket. He has scored runs everywhere.

