Watch: UPW captain Alyssa Healy tells Grace Harris to calm down during tense final over vs GG in WPL 2023

Grace Harris played an absolute blinder of a knock to snatch victory for the UP Warriorz (UPW) from the hands of the Gujarat Giants (GG) in Match 2 of WPL 2023. However, there was a moment when it seemed like the pressure would get the better of her.

The momentum was with Harris and UPW and understandably, the batter wanted to get on with things. However, a wide call by the umpire in the final over was reviewed by GG skipper Sneh Rana and that led to more delays, making Harris a bit irritated.

Grace Harris couldn't understand what the delay was for as she thought the time to ask for DRS was up. She was getting a bit frustrated and wanted play to resume as soon as possible.

This is when UPW captain Alyssa Healy, who was standing near the UPW dugout at the boundary, gestured for Harris to calm down. Harris saw the message and responded with a thumbs up, ensuring her captain that she had things under control. Here's the video:

Grace Harris' 59*(26) broke GG hearts

At 88/6, it seemed like GG were all over the UPW batting line-up. The Warriorz needed something miraculous to save the day and that's what Grace Harris delivered. She got some able support from all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone as the duo added 70 runs off just 25 balls for the 8th wicket.

Both Harris and Ecclestone first took the game deep and once they reached a point of no return, unleashed a plethora of boundaries. The equation of 53 runs needed from three overs came down to 19 runs needed from the last.

Although it seemed a steep ask, Harris smashed the winning six with one ball left and proved why she is rated as one of the best finishers in the women's game.

Poll : 0 votes