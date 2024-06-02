[Watch] USA all-rounder Corey Anderson strikes with his first ball in T20 World Cup 2024 opener vs Canada

USA all-rounder Corey Anderson managed to bag a vital scalp by striking with his first ball of T20 World Cup 2024. The former New Zealand all-rounder removed the well set Navneet Dhaliwal to give the co-hosts some respite from his threatening partnership with Nicholas Kirton in the opening match of the tournament at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

The incident occurred in the 15th over of the innings as captain Monank Patel brought the veteran all-rounder into the attack. Dhaliwal tried to go through the line and muscle it over the boundary but the cutter from Anderson hardly had pace. Hence, all the Canada opener could do was hole out to long-off as Jasdeep Singh took a straightforward catch. The breakthrough from Anderson ended the 62-run stand with Kirton, with Dhaliwal walking back for 61 off 44 deliveries.

Trending

Nevertheless, Canada finished strongly as Kirton also got to his half-century before departing for 51. Shreyas Movva laid the finishing touches for the side, finishing unbeaten on 32 off 16 deliveries as the tourists made 194-5 in 20 overs.

Corey Anderson finishes unbeaten alongside Aaron Jones as USA win tournament opener

Aaron Jones (Image Credits: (USA Cricket on X).

Meanwhile, the co-hosts won the tournament's curtain-raiser on Sunday without breaking a sweat as Aaron Jones spearheaded the steep run-chase with an unbeaten 94 off only 40 deliveries. The vice-captain smashed 10 sixes in his knock to dismantle Canada's bowling attack. They needed only 17.3 overs to get the job done.

Jones walked out and joined Andries Gous in the seventh over of the innings when captain Monank Patel edged one behind after a streaky knock. Their stay ended after a 141-run partnership when Gous departed for 65. Jones then took matters into his own hands and smacked two sixes and a boundary to finish things off. Corey Anderson remained unbeaten on three.

USA will next face 2009 T20 World Champions Pakistan on June 6, while Canada will lock horns against Ireland a day later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback