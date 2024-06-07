[Watch] USA contingent erupts in joy after historic victory against Pakistan in 2024 T20 World Cup match in Dallas

USA scripted history by registering their maiden victory against Pakistan on Thursday (June 6) in the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. They achieved the memorable feat in the 11th match of the tournament with a five-run victory after the contest went into a super over.

Pakistan batted first in the match after losing the toss. Babar Azam (44), Shadab Khan (40), and Shaheen Afridi (23*) performed decently with the bat to help Men in Green reach 159/7 in 20 overs. Nosthush Kenjige (3/30) and Saurabh Netravalkar (2/18) were among the wickets for the hosts in the bowling department.

The United States reached 159/3 at the end of the second innings to force a super over. Monank Patel (50), Andries Gous (35), and Aaron Jones (36*) tried their best, but the score was tied eventually.

In the super over, Pakistan players panicked and gifted some easy runs to USA batters, who scored 18 runs off six balls. Left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar then gave away only 13 runs to ring in celebrations in the USA camp.

You can watch the winning moment and the celebrations in the video below:

"It was a complete team effort from ball one"- USA captain Monank Patel after win vs Pakistan in 2024 T20 World Cup

At the post-match presentation, USA skipper Monank Patel reviewed his team's performance and applauded his teammates for a well-rounded effort. Reflecting on the special victory, Patel said:

"Winning the toss, the way we bowled in the first six overs, we kept them quiet and took wickets in the powerplay. We continued the same intensity throughout, knew they'll take chances against us. Shadab and Babar batted well, I felt 160 on this track was gettable. We knew the partnerships, me and Gous did that at the start and batted till the 12th over."

Patel continued:

"Playing in the World Cup, you don't know get chance all the time and playing against Pakistan, we needed to be full committed every single. It was a complete team effort from ball one, we bowled well in the first innings and utilized the conditions, credit to the bowlers who kept them to 160. Happy for my contribution, more happy because we've won the game."

The Monank Patel-led side will play their next T20 World Cup on June 12 against India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

