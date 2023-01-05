[WATCH] Usman Khawaja breaks into a jig to celebrate his third consecutive hundred at the SCG

Australian opener Usman Khawaja brought up his 13th Test century on Day 2 of the third Test match against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday, January 5.

With the three-figure score, the left-hander continued his love affair with the SCG, scoring his third consecutive ton at the venue. He celebrated the special occasion with a small dance, with his family members watching on.

The 36-year-old was unbeaten on 54 overnight as only 47 overs of play was possible on Day 1 of the final Test of the series due to bad light. Khawaja reached his hundred in the 76 over of Australia’s first innings.

The left-handed batter pulled a short delivery from South African pacer Kagiso Rabada to the right of deep square and ran two.

After completing his century, he let out a roar of delight and acknowledged the generous reception from the crowd. In what seemed like an impromptu moment, he also broke into a small dance at the venue that has been extremely special for him.

Australia, who resumed Day 2 with the score reading 147/2, continued their domination of the South African bowlers. Khawaja and Steve Smith had taken the hosts past the 300-run mark by the 93rd over.

At the time of filing this report, Khawaja was unbeaten on 138 and Smith on 90, with the partnership having crossed the 180-run mark.

Earlier, on Day 1 of the SCG Test, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts lost David Warner for 10. However, Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne (79) added 135 runs for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed by Anrich Nortje on what turned out to be the last ball of the opening day’s play.

Usman Khawaja’s exceptional run at the SCG

The ongoing match between Australia and South Africa is Khawaja’s seventh Test at the SCG. He has smashed over 700 runs at the venue, with four hundreds.

The southpaw hammered 171 against England in January 2018 and scored 137 & 101* against the same opponents in January 2022 in a drawn Ashes encounter.

Before the SCG Test against South Africa, the Aussie opener had registered scores of 11, 2 and 1 in the first two matches of the series.

Poll : 0 votes