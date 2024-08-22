[Watch] Venkatesh Iyer departs for just 4 runs on his County Championship debut for Lancashire against Surrey

Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer could not make an impression on his County Championship debut for Lancashire after being dismissed for just 4 runs against Surrey on Day 1 at The Oval. He is hoping to make a case with his county stint and try to find a path to the national team across formats.

Iyer made his County Championship debut along with former England all-rounder's son, Rocky Flintoff. The Indian all-rounder came into bat at No.7 with the score reading 155-5 in the 46th over of the innings. He scored a boundary off Sam Curran to close out the over after three dot balls.

However, before he could build on that early stroke of confidence, he was caught behind off Daniel Worrall's bowling off the next over itself. The left-handed batter stepped down the track to play an expansive stoke over offside but ended up nicking the ball. Wicket-keeper Ben Foakes took a comfortable catch to end Iyer's short stay at the crease.

Lancashire were reduced to 160-6 following Venkatesh Iyer's wicket and the hosts did not need much time to run through the tail. The visitors eventually folded for 204 runs in the first innings.

Venkatesh Iyer bowled three overs during Surrey's time with the bat, where he conceded 10 runs without a wicket to his name. At Stumps on the opening day, the Rory Burns-led side are trailing by 121 runs with all 10 wickets in hand.

Venkatesh Iyer has had a rough start to his county stint with Lancashire

The all-rounder's county stint began with a set of matches in the One Day Cup. While he has been able to make an impression with the ball with his timely spells, he has hardly set the stage on fire.

He has scored only 68 runs in five List A innings so far, with a high score of 25 runs. With the ball, he has taken three wickets. He bowled the crucial penultimate over in the team's win over Northamptonshire and also stepped up in a similar fashion in the clash against Worcestershire.

