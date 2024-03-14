[Watch] Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar bows down and performs ‘Namaskar’ after century vs Mumbai in Ranji Trophy final

Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar led from the front for his team against Mumbai in the second innings on Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 14.

The right-handed batter scored 102 runs off 199 balls in an innings laced with one six and nine boundaries. Wadkar also shared 110-run and 130-run partnerships with Karun Nair and Harsh Dubey for the fifth and sixth wickets respectively.

Wadkar brought up his ton during the 128th over. Tanush Kotian bowled a tossed-up delivery on off and Wadkar pushed it in front of cover. The right-hander went for a single, lifted his bat, and performed a Namaskar gesture toward the fans as his teammates stood and clapped his fighting knock.

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), the BCCI wrote:

“Century for Akshay Wadkar. What a fabulous knock from the captain. He's kept Vidarbha on course for the chase.”

Akshay Wadkar’s ton in vain as Mumbai clinch 42nd Ranji Trophy

Akshay Wadkar’s ton went in vain as Mumbai clinched their 42nd Ranji Trophy by defeating two-time champions Vidarbha on Thursday.

Chasing a mammoth 538-run target, Vidarbha were bundled out for 368 in their second innings. Tanush Kotian emerged as the pick of the Mumbai bowlers, returning with figures of 4/95, while Tushar Deshpande and Musheer Khan bagged two wickets apiece.

Batting first, Mumbai posted 224 in 64.3 overs, thanks to a gutsy knock from Shardul Thakur, who scored 75 runs off 69 balls. Openers Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani also chipped in 46 (63) and 37 (64), respectively. Harsh Dubey and Yash Thakur starred with the ball, finishing with three scalps each, while Umesh Yadav bagged two wickets.

In response, Mumbai bowled out Vidarbha for just 105. Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, and Dhawal Kulkarni picked up three wickets apiece.

In the second innings, Mumbai posted 418, courtesy of a century from Musheer Khan. The right-handed batter hit 136 off 326 deliveries, including 10 boundaries. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, and Shams Mulani contributed 73 (143), 95 (111), and 50 (85), respectively. Harsh Dubey took a five-wicket haul for Vidarbha, while Yash Thakur settled for two wickets.

Click here to check out the full Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy final scorecard.

