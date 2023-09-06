[Watch] Video of Oman pacer looking like Shoaib Akhtar with similar bowling action goes viral

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is one of the most popular players to have graced the game.

The speedster was known for his unique hairstyle and bowling action that stood out from the rest. Also known as the Rawalpindi Express, Akhtar is one of the most successful bowlers for Pakistan.

On Wednesday, September 6, a video of Oman speedster Muhammad Imran went viral on social media. That’s because the pacer looked a carbon copy of Akhtar during his initial days in international cricket. The right-arm pacer flaunts a similar hairstyle and bowling action to Akhtar.

A user shared a clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote:

“Oman’s Speedster Mohamed (Muhammad) Imran looks exactly like Shoaib Akhtar during his early days. Even the bowling action looks very similar. All the best for him.”

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

As per cricclubs.com, Imran has played 26 domestic games, picking up 29 wickets.

Akhtar, meanwhile, represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is, scalping 444 wickets across formats. He was part of their 2009 T20 World Cup-winning squad.

As far as Oman is concerned, they failed to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, scheduled to be played from October 5 to November 19. They won two group games to reach the Super 6 but failed to win any more.

“It’s not for the faint-hearted” – Shoaib Akhtar on Indo-Pak clash in 2023 ODI World Cup

Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his anticipation for the high-voltage game between India and Pakistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Speaking about the game, Akhtar told RevSportz:

“It is not for the faint-hearted. If you are brave enough, it is your platform. If you are a coward or if you are insecure, this match is not for you.”

He continued:

“What will go in our favour is that the Indian media will put enormous pressure on the Indian team. For them, the Indian team can’t lose, and if they lose, God help them.

"This builds humungous pressure on India, and it means we are designated underdogs. Frankly, all the pressure is on India, and we have nothing to lose."

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan next face off in the Super-4 stage of the 2023 Asia Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10.

They last locked horns in the group stage of the Intercontinental tournament, where Babar Azam-led Pakistan bundled out Rohit Sharma and Co. for 266 in a rain-marred game.