[Watch] Video of PCB chief Zaka Ashraf referring to India as “dushman mulk” goes viral, sparks outrage on social media

Even as Pakistan players received a warm welcome in India as one of the participating nations in World Cup 2023, a video of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf referring to India as “dushman mulk” (enemy nation) has gone viral on social media.

The Pakistan cricket team landed in Hyderabad on Wednesday, September 27, and were given a rousing welcome from Indian fans. Several Pakistani players, including skipper Babar Azam, star pacer Shaheen Afridi, and keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, expressed gratitude over the reception they received after arriving in India.

On a rather contrasting note, though, a video featuring PCB chief Ashraf has been doing the rounds on social media in which he is heard making the enemy nation remark.

"Players hain inka morale upar rehna chahiye jab ye kisi dushman mulk ya kisi bhi jagah khelne jaayen jahan wo competition ho raha ho, to they should go with the full support of the nation aur unko ek achche tarike se perform kar saken.” [When the players go to an enemy country or where the competition is being held, you should support them so that they can perform well], he said in the video.

A number of users have lashed out at the PCB chief for making the controversial statement, clearly stating that he should not have used the words “dushman mulk”.

Due to soured relations, India and Pakistan only meet in multi-nation events like the World Cup, the Asia Cup, and the Champions Trophy. The last bilateral series between the teams was in 2012-13.

“We want to come out as winners” - Babar Azam on playing World Cup in India

Speaking at a press conference ahead of leaving for India to take part in the World Cup, Pakistan captain Babar said that they are aiming for the trophy and not just a top-four finish. Given the conditions in India, many critics have picked Pakistan as one of the potential semi-finalists.

Babar said on his team’s chances:

“I hope we come back with a trophy this time. The top-four is a small goal for us. We want to come out as winners. We did not have enough time to put together a camp before the World Cup because we had been playing for too long continuously. We wanted to give the players a break so they come back refreshed and with the hunger to win. You play well when you have that hunger.”

Pakistan will begin their World Cup 2023 campaign with a match against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 6.