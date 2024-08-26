[Watch] Video of Shaheen Afridi removing Shan Masood's hand from shoulder in PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test goes viral

Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi was seen taking skipper Shan Masood's arm off his shoulder during a team huddle in the first Test against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series.

Soon after the Rawalpindi Test concluded, a video surfaced on social media of Masood standing with his arm placed on Afridi's shoulder during a huddle. However, the left-arm speedster abruptly removed the captain's arm, leading to speculations that all might not be well in the Men in Green camp.

You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Bangladesh needed to chase down just 30 runs after bowling out Pakistan for just 146 in the second innings. The visitors clinched their maiden Test win over Pakistan, chasing down the score with 10 wickets in hand.

Shaheen Afridi failed to make a significant impact with the ball in PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field first in the series opener. Pakistan were off to a dismal start with the bat. However, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel turned things around for their team, scoring 171* and 141, respectively.

Pakistan declared their innings at 448/6. Their bowlers failed to shine, as Bangladesh ended up scoring 565, courtesy of veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim's stunning 191-run knock. Naseem Shah picked up three wickets, while Shaheen Afridi, Khurram Shahzad, and Mohammad Ali shared two scalps apiece.

Pakistan batters went down without a fight in the second innings, with Rizwan being the lone warrior, scoring 51 runs. Bangladesh became the first team to beat the Men in Green by 10 wickets in a Test match on Pakistani soil.

Following the defeat, the Shan Masood-led side have dropped to the No. 8 spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

The second and final Test of the series will also be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The match kicks off on Friday, August 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️