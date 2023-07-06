[Watch] Vikramjit Singh explains why he chose MS Dhoni's No. 7 jersey while playing for the Netherlands

Netherlands batter Vikramjit Singh wears the No. 7 jersey for his country, the same as legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni. Naturally, several Dhoni fans noticed this and began to follow the southpaw's exploits.

In a video posted by the ICC, Vikramjit explained why he chose the No. 7 jersey while playing for the Dutch team. He also opened up on what his favorite jersey number is and how fans remind him of the similarity that his jersey has with that of MS Dhoni.

Here's what Vikramjit Singh had to say about Dhoni's No. 7 jersey:

"I used to get a lot of comments on that, that I have got Dhoni's number. A lot of people on social media, they love the number 7 on the back obviously a lot of MS Dhoni fans around there.

"10 was my favorite number, and unfortunately, Timm van der Gugten, who also plays for the Netherlands, has got the number. So my next favorite number was 7, so that's the story behind it."

You can watch the video of Vikramjit explaining his decision to choose the No. 7 jersey below:

Vikramjit has notably scored 273 runs in six matches for his team in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 with one half-century and a century.

The Netherlands and Scotland set for virtual knockout

Scotland and the Netherlands have surpassed the expectations of many in this year's ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

Scotland's win over Zimbabwe has knocked the hosts out of the race for qualification. The match between the Scots and the Dutch on Thursday, July 6, will now decide who will join Sri Lanka as the second qualifying team for this year's ODI World Cup in India.

Scotland notably have a healthy net run rate. This means that there could be a scenario where they qualify for the World Cup even with a narrow loss to the Dutch.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, have to win big and ensure that they take the two points and go past Scotland on net run rate.

