[Watch] Virat Kohli accepts bracelet from a young fan, makes her father emotional

Virat Kohli won the hearts of a family of cricket fans in Barbados by accepting and wearing an adorable bracelet made by a young kid at the Kensington Oval.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday, July 30, the kid's father said he teared up seeing how "down to earth" the former India captain was. After Kohli signed a few posters and posed for some pictures with the family, skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav also interacted with some fans.

You can watch it here:

"I was screaming 'Kohli', he came over and I gave him my bracelet that I made with my hands," the kid said.

"It's a family reunion," the girl's father added in the video. "We love cricket, we are a family of cricket and we thought this is the best time to be here and see the game. It was really kind of him to come over here because my daughter did really make him a bracelet and he was really nice and it... it brings tears to my eyes that he was so down to earth coming over here and wearing the bracelet in front of us and taking pictures."

India are currently playing a three-match away ODI series against West Indies. The hosts leveled the series by winning the second match at the Kensington Oval by six wickets on Sunday after India clinched the first ODI by five wickets earlier.

India struggle in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's absence

Team India's loss to West Indies in the second ODI was mostly due to poor batting. After an unbeaten 90-run opening stand, the team got all-out for the next 91 runs.

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were rested for the match because Rahul Dravid and Co. wanted to give a chance to some bench players. But the replacements, Sanju Samson (9 off 19) and Axar Patel (1 off 8), both failed to impress with the bat.

The two senior pros are expected to return for the final match of the series, which will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium on Tuesday, August 1.