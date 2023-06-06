[Watch] Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's fun moments from the FA Cup final 

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma recently attended the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, June 3.

Manchester City beat the Red Devils by 2-1 to lift the trophy. Anushka Sharma took to her official Instagram handle today and gave the fans a glimpse of the couple's fun moments while enjoying the game by sharing a reel. She captioned:

Congratulations @mancity & @pepteam on sealing City’s seventh FA Cup! 👊🏆 Such an effortless display of game and grit by all the players..

You can watch the video below:

Virat Kohli is currently in London along with other Team India cricketers, gearing up for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 Final against Australia at the Oval. During his personal time, he visited Wembley Stadium to enjoy the FA Cup final last weekend along with his wife. His teammate Shubman Gill also accompanied them.

He loves a contest and is never one to back off from one: Greg Chappell on Virat Kohli ahead of WTC 2023 final

Former Australian batter Greg Chappell recently picked Virat Kohli as the game-changer for Team India ahead of the WTC 2023 final against Australia. He reasoned by shedding light on Kohli's brilliant Test record against the Aussie team and his penchant for rising to the occasion in crunch games.

Speaking on the show Backstage with Boria Majumdar, Chappell said:

"Virat loves to bat against the Australians. We have seen that in Australia. His record is evidence of how good he is. He loves a contest and is never one to back off from one. The Oval from all of my experience is going to have bounce and it will suit Virat. You have said to me that the weather has stayed dry so far."

He added:

"If the weather continues to stay dry, the Oval is as close to an Australian wicket in England as you will ever get. And that will suit Virat. I think if he is mentally switched on like I have said to you earlier in the conversation, he will get runs for India. He is a very good player and someone who can make a telling difference."

