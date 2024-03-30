[Watch] Virat Kohli breaks into an impromptu jig during his knock of 83* in RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli was seen enjoying himself during his innings of 83* in 59 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He even broke into an impromptu jig during a break as he exchanged his cap for a helmet.

RCB went down to KKR by seven wickets in the IPL 2024 match in Bengaluru on Friday, March 29. Sent into bat by Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru put up 182/6 on the board; Kohli again dominating the innings with his sublime half-century. In the chase, KKR got home in 16.5 overs.

Despite RCB's defeat, Kohli won a lot of plaudits for his splendid innings, which featured four fours and as many sixes. After 15 overs, the Bengaluru opener exchanged his cap for a helmet. He was looking visibly tired, but still found enough energy to pull out a small dance as some peppy music played in the background.

Kohli batted with great focus and remained unbeaten after RCB's quota of 20 overs ended. He featured in a quick-fire sixth-wicket stand of 31 with keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who smashed three sixes in his 20 off eight balls.

Kohli hit a second consecutive half-century in the IPL. However, his knock went in vain as Kolkata Knight Riders chased down the target with ease. Sunil Narine (47 off 22) and Phil Salt (30 off 20) added 86 in 6.3 overs.

Venkatesh Iyer (50 off 30) and KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer (39* off 24) then consolidated the innings with a third-wicket stand of 75. Following Venkatesh's dismissal, Shreyas brought up Kolkata's victory in emphatic fashion, launching Mayank Dagar for a maximum over midwicket.

Overdependence on Virat Kohli hurting RCB

It has been the same old story for RCB in IPL 2024 so far. They have been heavily dependent on Kohli to score the bulk of the runs. The 35-year-old has responded with half-centuries in his last two innings, but skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have struggled to perform. Rajat Patidar too has carried his horrendous form into the IPL.

Looking at the bowling, it has been pedestrian at best. Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph have failed to live up to their price tag, while Mohammed Siraj has been inconsistent. RCB don't really seem to possess a match-winner with the ball as of now.