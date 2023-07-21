[Watch] Virat Kohli celebrates his 29th Test hundred in style

Indian batting star Virat Kohli reached his 29th Test hundred on day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at Port of Spain in Trinidad. The veteran batter reached the landmark in the 91st over of the day with a square drive off Shannon Gabriel's bowling.

Kohli started the day at 87, needing 13 more for his 29th Test hundred, having scored his 28th earlier this year against Australia. Gabriel delivered a half-volley and Kohli pounced on it to hit for a boundary and celebrated by taking his helmet off and bowing down.

FanCode @FanCode



Just @imVkohli things!

.

#INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/5j5td33iO2 Ending a 5-year wait in his 500th Int'l Game with aJust @imVkohli things!

He also went on to hug his partner Ravindra Jadeja as well. The 34-year-old came at 182-4 on day 1 as India lost a cluster of wickets. However, he shared an unbroken 106-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja to take India to 288-4 at the end of day 1.

Virat Kohli missed out on triple figures in the 1st Test

Kohli (Image Credits: Getty)

Virat Kohli also had a chance to score a hundred in the 1st Test in Dominica before tamely guiding one to leg slip off Rahkeem Cornwall's bowling for 76. However, it didn't impact India's chances of victory as they registered a comfortable innings and 141-run win.

The former Indian captain was eventually run out for 121 as Alzarri Joseph affected a direct hit. Nevertheless, the partnership was 159 off 286 balls has put India in sight for a massive and match-winning total. Kohli's 121 is also the highest score in India's innings so far.