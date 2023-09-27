[Watch] Virat Kohli dances and pokes fun at Marnus Labuschagne during IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Even as Australia were struggling with the heat during the ongoing 3rd ODI against India in Rajkot, Virat Kohli poked fun at Marnus Labuschagne.

After star Aussie batter Steve Smith put an ice pack on his head, his Indian No. 3 counterpart Virat Kohli had some fun with the Australians as the video of the same went viral.

The incident occurred during the drinks break as the Aussie dugout strode out with a yellow chair and an ice pack. With Labuschagne looking on, Kohli hilariously showed off some dance moves while Kuldeep Yadav was spotted speaking to Adam Zampa, who the tourists have rested for this game.

While Smith started his series with a decent 41 in Mohali, he perished for a golden duck in the 2nd ODI in Indore.

However, the former Aussie captain began his innings with intent in Rajkot, slamming a 43-ball half-century. He eventually got out to Mohammed Siraj LBW for 74 off 61 deliveries while trying to flick a delivery on the on-side.

Marnus Labuschagne likely to replace Travis Head in Australia's World Cup squad

Labuschagne's form in the ongoing series and the preceding one in South Africa has him primed to replace Travis Head in the squad. Head, who suffered a wrist injury during the ODI series against the Proteas, will miss the first half of the tournament.

With returning captain Pat Cummins choosing to bat first after winning the toss, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh gave the visitors a rollicking start. Warner spearheaded their innings with a 34-ball 56 before Prasidh Krishna got the better of him.

Later, Smith and Marsh added 137 off 120 deliveries but the latter missed the magical three-figure mark by 4 runs. The Men in Yellow have lost the ODI series with resounding defeats in the first two games. However, the ongoing game is vital for them to regain form ahead of the 2023 World Cup, having lost five ODIs on the bounce.

The five-time champions will also open their World Cup campaign against India on October 8 at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.