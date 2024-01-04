[Watch] Virat Kohli departs for 10 after gloving Marco Jansen with India on the brink of victory in 2nd Test vs South Africa

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli departed in the final moments of the 2nd Test against South Africa in Cape Town when his team was on the brink of a win, with only four runs required.

Aiden Markram's valiant century on a spicy pitch on Day 2 of the Test helped the South African team avoid an innings loss against India. His magnificent 106-run knock took the hosts to 176 in their second innings before being bowled out.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (28) then came out all guns blazing and hit a flurry of boundaries to give a brisk start to the visiting side. After he perished in the sixth over, Shubman Gill (10) joined Rohit Sharma (17*) in the middle to take India forward. However, Gill also departed after hitting a couple of boundaries.

Virat Kohli walked in next and did the same, moving to 12 in 11 balls. With India on 75/2, Kohli attempted to glance a leg-stump delivery from Marco Jansen but failed in the pursuit as the ball brushed his gloves before settling in the hands of the keeper.

The on-field umpire initially turned down the appeal but had to reverse the decision after a successful review by the South Africans.

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

Expand Tweet

"The way the bowlers bowled throughout the series was exceptional" - South Africa captain Dean Elgar after losing 2nd Test vs India

At the post-match presentation, South African skipper Dean Elgar reflected on the loss and said:

"Tough one for us. Pretty positive coming into the game. The first innings put us on the backfoot. Indians came out firing but still a positive. 2-0 would have tested a lot better but it's still 1-1. The way the bowlers bowled throughout the series was exceptional.

He added:

"To the naked eye, it looked a nice pitch but played totally different to what everyone thought it would play. We were on the receiving end of this. Knowing that it is slow and doesn't move around so don't regret the decision. The Indian bowlers just outclassed in the opening session which cost us the game."

The two-match series ended in a draw as both the teams won one game each. It is only the second instance of India drawing a Test series on African soil.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App