[Watch] Virat Kohli edges a cover-drive to wicketkeeper, heads back for 18 in 2nd India vs West Indies ODI

Virat Kohli's issues outside the off-stump in red-ball cricket have carried over to the white-ball series against West Indies. The former India captain lost his wicket for 18 (30) in the second ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, edging a hard-handed cover-drive to the wicketkeeper on the bowling of fast bowler Odean Smith.

Kohli's wicket fell on the last ball of the 12th over. He was batting patiently but it was almost the perfect setup from Smith. The right-armer bowled four back-to-back short deliveries to the former India captain, all of them outside off-stump - he even got hit for a cracking cut - before luring him with a gentle outswinger near the wide line.

The 33-year-old had a lapse in concentration and took the bait, going for his favorite shot and losing his wicket in the process. Here's a video of the same:

Kohli came to the crease early on when Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the third over. He built his innings in typically circumspect fashion, pouncing on loose deliveries. He had the perfect chance to anchor the innings and would be disappointed with the way he returned. It also left India reeling at 43/3.

Meanwhile, it was a brilliant moment for 25-year-old Smith, who got a chance to play in this match only because skipper Kieron Pollard was out with a niggle. In the same over that he dismissed the former India captain, Smith also got rid of Rishabh Pant by making the left-hander reach out for a wide bouncer.

Can Virat Kohli's wicket be a blessing in disguise for India?

The former skipper's dismissal has brought two new batters - KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav - to the crease. If India's attempt to open with Rishabh Pant is an indication, they are looking at Rahul and Yadav as a solution to the longstanding middle-order issues.

This match, thus, could be a brilliant chance for them to showcase their mettle at the big stage. A big partnership between them that takes India to a respectable total could be exactly the headstart India need as they try to build a robust batting order for the 2023 World Cup.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava