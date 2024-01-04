[Watch] Virat Kohli gets rousing reception from fans after Day 1 of IND vs SA Cape Town Test

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is arguably the most popular cricketer in the world. The star batter enjoys a tremendous following among the masses, who never fail to give him a rousing reception on and off the field.

Kohli once again received a warm reception from his supporters when he entered the team bus following stumps on Day 1 of the ongoing Cape Town Test against South Africa on Wednesday.

You can watch the video of the incident below:

Virat Kohli has been one of India's standout performers with the bat in the ongoing two-match Test series against South Africa. With 160 runs from three innings at an average of 53.33, he is currently the leading run-getter for the Men in Blue.

Apart from his batting exploits, he has also captivated the spectators with his aura, constantly hyping the crowd with his energy.

Virat Kohli was the top-scorer on Day 1 of IND vs SA Cape Town Test

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final Test of the ongoing series. The Indian bowlers tormented the hosts with their fiery new ball spells on the challenging surface.

Mohammed Siraj ran through South Africa's batting lineup, picking up six wickets, as the home side were bundled out for a paltry score of 55. India, on the other hand, were bowled out for 153 after losing the last six wickets for zero runs.

Kohli was the top performer with the bat for India, scoring 46 runs off 59 deliveries. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill also chipped in with valuable contributions of 39 and 36, respectively.

South Africa lost three wickets in their second innings on the opening day, finishing at 62/3, trailing India's total by 36 runs. Aiden Markram (36*) and David Bedingham (7*) will resume batting on Day 2.

