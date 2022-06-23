Watch: Virat Kohli not happy with umpire's LBW decision after being given out off Roman Walker's bowling in practice match

Virat Kohli looked in good touch in the tour game against Leicestershire Foxes before being given out LBW by the umpire off Roman Walker's bowling on Day 1 on June 23 at Leicester.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. Sharma opened the innings with Shubman Gill, but both openers were back in the hut by the time the score reached 50. Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer followed them into the dressing room as India were down to 55/4.
Kohli then rebuilt the innings with Ravindra Jadeja and KS Bharat. He added 26 runs for the fifth wicket with Jadeja before stitching up a 57-run sixth-wicket partnership with Bharat. It seemed like Kohli would complete his half-century.
However, the former India captain was given out LBW off a delivery from uncapped player Roman Walker in the 41st over. Some fans thought that Virat Kohli was not out, but since there was no DRS available, the batter had to go back to the dressing room.
You can watch the video here:
Virat Kohli hit a six off Prasidh Krishna's bowling in the practice match
Prasidh Krishna and Jasprit Bumrah are part of the Leicestershire bowling attack for this practice match. Fans expected the two Indian pacers to pick up the majority of the wickets, but they have scalped only one wicket thus far. Roman Walker has been the star for Leicestershire with a five-wicket haul.
Kohli hit four fours and a six during his 69-ball 33 in the practice match. The maximum came off Prasidh Krishna's bowling in the 38th over of the innings. Krishna bowled a short delivery which was dispatched by Kohli over the leg-side boundary.
India are 216/8 after 56 overs on Day 1 of the practice match. You can follow the live scorecard right here.
