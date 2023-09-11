[WATCH] Virat Kohli jumps in celebration upon reaching his 47th ODI hundred in India vs Pakistan Super 4 match

Team India batter Virat Kohli played a scintillating knock to register his 47th ODI hundred during the Super Fours clash against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium on Monday.

India's overnight batters, Kohli and KL Rahul, looked in complete control of proceedings since the game finally resumed after a rain break on the reserve day.

They rotated the strike beautifully and hit boundaries at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard ticking as the Pakistan bowlers looked toothless.

Rahul was the first to reach the three-figure mark before Kohli achieved the landmark. The former Indian skipper tapped one towards gully for a single to reach the milestone.

Virat Kohli celebrated the 47th ODI century in his trademark style by jumping into the air and pumping in delight. The crowd stood up in unison to congratulate the star batter as he took off his helmet to catch a breather.

This is Kohli's fourth consecutive hundred at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. He now has 641 runs from nine matches at this venue at an astronomical average of 128.20.

Virat Kohli came in for severe criticisms after his below-par outing in the group-stage encounter against Pakistan. However, the right-handed batter silenced his critics with a sublime hundred, one of his best in recent times.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul centuries guide India to 356/2

Team India put on a dominant batting display to post their highest total - 356/2 against Pakistan in their 50 overs.

Asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill showed intent and took the attack to the opposition. They added 121 runs for the first wicket to set the tone of the match.

Although Pakistan bounced back with two quick wickets, Kohli and Rahul displayed exemplary skills to almost take the game away from Babar Azam and company. The pair put on a sensational unbeaten 233 off 193 deliveries to guide India to a massive 356/2 in their 50 overs.

Rahul registered his sixth ODI hundred on his return after a ligament injury, while Kohli raced to his 47th century, two short of Sachin Tendulkar's 49 tons. The Delhi-born cricketer also became the fastest to reach 13,000 runs in ODI history, overtaking Tendulkar.

