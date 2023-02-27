Watch: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul sweat it out in the nets as Team India gear up for IND vs AUS 3rd Test in Indore

Team India are all geared up for the third Test against Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, which starts on Wednesday, March 1.

In a video shared by the BCCI, the players can be seen sweating it out in the nets.

Under-fire batters like KL Rahul and Virat Kohli along with in-form all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav spent quality time during the training session.

Speedsters Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jaydev Unadkat could also be seen giving 100 percent on the field.

"Preps ON! Team India get into the groove for the 3rd IND vs AUS Test in Indore."

Jadeja, in particular, will look to continue his exploits after winning the Player of the Match award in the last Test.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep might get a chance to play in the third Test since India has already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

All eyes on KL Rahul as Team India eyes yet another win against Australia

All eyes will be on KL Rahul during the third Test in Indore. The right-handed batter has failed to score a half-century in the last 10 Test innings. He has scored 20, 17, and one run in three innings in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The opener also managed to score just 57 runs in the two-Test series in Bangladesh in December but guided Team India to a 2-0 win in regular captain Rohit Sharma’s absence.

The 30-year-old was stripped of his vice-captaincy status after his underwhelming performances against Australia.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has also failed to live up to his stature in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The former India captain has scored 76 runs in three innings at an average of 25.33. The 34-year-old hit his last half-century in Tests 11 innings ago.

India’s squad for the third and fourth Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

