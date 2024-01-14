[Watch] Virat Kohli perishes for 29 (16) while facing Naveen-ul-Haq in 2nd IND vs AFG T20I  

Team India Virat Kohli perished after a brisk cameo in the second T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday (January 14) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. It's his first T20I match in over 14 months. The 2022 World Cup semi-final against England was his last appearance for India in the shortest format.

Afghanistan batted first in the contest after losing the toss. They managed to reach a respectable total of 172 in 20 overs. Gulbadin Naib (57) led the charge with the bat with a brilliant half-century, while a couple of others chipped in with cameos in the end.

Rohit Sharma then got out for a golden duck in the first over, bringing Virat Kohli early to the crease in the chase. Kohli showed positive intent from the outset and took the attack to the bowlers with attacking strokes all around the park.

He smashed five fours en route to 29 (16) before getting out while trying to hit a big shot over the mid-off fielder. Kohli failed to get the desired elevation to the Naveen-ul-Haq's full delivery, which resulted in his downfall.

"He always has an attacking mindset"- Suresh Raina on Virat Kohli

Former Indian batter Suresh Raina recently backed the selector's call to bring back Virat Kohli into the T20I squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup. He pointed out that the pitches in Caribbean islands and the USA won't be flat. He then opined that India would benefit from having Kohli in the mix to tackle challenging conditions.

During a recent discussion on JioCinema, Raina said:

"He always has an attacking mindset, the way he controls the innings. 20 overs is a big format. People feel it is a very short format but you still need to play 20 overs. We will be playing the World Cup in the Caribbean and America, the wickets will be slightly challenging. They will be slightly spin-friendly and slow."

He added:

"India have won 17 of their last 19 matches while chasing when Kohli was there. When you chase, you do the calculations in your mind, and that's why he is called a chase master. He will show intent but if Virat Kohli even stands there for 20 overs, 225-230 will be scored."

