[Watch] Virat Kohli receives his portrait from a fan in Colombo

Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli met with fans in Colombo a day after the Men in Blue beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs to book their spot in the final of the Asia Cup 2023.

The Men in Blue had a rest day in Colombo after playing for three consecutive days. The cricketers chose to spend time with family members, while Kohli took some time out to meet with fans in the hotel lobby.

One fan presented Kohli with a beautiful handmade portrait. The star cricketer also posed for a picture with the fangirl.

Virat Kohli also met a few other fans and gave autographs before posing for pictures.

Piyush Chawla dissects Virat Kohli's dismissal against Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli scored a majestic hundred against Pakistan to register his 47th ODI ton. However, he failed to replicate the form against Sri Lanka in the next game, getting out for just three runs to Dunith Wellalage.

Kohli went for a flick off a ball that was pitched short. However, the ball got stuck into the wicket on its way to the batter. Kohli couldn't keep his flick shot down, holing out to Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka at mid-wicket.

Ever since there has been a cry going around about Kohli's struggle against left-arm spinners, who have got him out 22 times in his illustrious ODI career.

However, Piyush Chawla claimed that if a cricketer plays as long as Kohli has, dismissals against certain types of bowlers are bound to happen.

"See, that depends on the day; if he really had a problem against left-arm spinners, and you’ve played so many matches, you will get out against someone or the other. If every team thought this way, they would include a left-arm spinner in their team always," Chawla said while speaking on Star Sports.

"But even in the shot he got out to recently (against Sri Lanka), it’s one of his scoring shots; the ball came on late from the pitch and he got out," he added. "Generally, that goes between square leg and mid-wicket, and he scores a lot of runs like that. And if we talk about him having a problem against a left-arm spinner, then I don’t think he would have scored 47 centuries in One Day cricket."

Virat Kohli will look to return to form when India square off against Bangladesh in their last Super Four game on Friday in Colombo.