[Watch] Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's priceless reactions to KL Rahul's wristy 6 vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

Team India superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could not believe their eyes and were wowed by a stunning maximum by KL Rahul in the Super Four clash against Pakistan in Colombo on Monday.

It was the second ball of the 35th over when the wicketkeeper-batter charged down the wicket to leg-spinner Shadab Khan. While he did not get to the pitch of the ball, Rahul still used his rubber-like wrists to whip it over deep mid-wicket for a humungous six.

The shot drew reactions of awe from the on-field commentators and the bowler, who could only afford a wry smile.

However, the ultimate acknowledgment of the astonishing shot by Rahul came from the priceless reactions of Rohit Sharma in the dressing room and Virat Kohli from the non-striker's end.

Here is a video of the epic reactions from the two Indian greats to KL Rahul's shot:

Rahul, who has been out of action with a ligament injury since midway through the IPL, is playing his first match on return after finally being deemed fully fit.

The 31-year-old replaced Shreyas Iyer, who had a recurrence of back spasms, at No.4 for the marquee Pakistan clash.

Team India put on a dominating batting display in the crunch game against Pakistan

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul smashed the Pakistan bowlers with utter disdain.

Team India put their batting prowess on full display despite losing the toss and being asked to bat first on Sunday, September 10. The openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill showed tremendous intent and set the tone by attacking the Pakistan bowlers in their first wicket partnership of 121 off 100 deliveries.

It was the fourth-century partnership between the duo in their 11 innings of opening the batting and the second consecutive following their 147-run stand in India's 10-wicket win against Nepal.

Pakistan bowlers struck back by removing the openers within seven deliveries to redeem hopes of restricting the Men in Blue. However, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul calmed the nerves by adding 24 runs before rain forced the match into the reserve day, with India at 147/2 in the 25th over.

The reserve day began with showers washing out the first hour and a half before play resumed almost 24 hours after the stoppage. Kohli and Rahul picked up right from where the openers left off and paced their innings astutely to shred the Pakistan attack into pieces.

The wicketkeeper-batter notched up his sixth ODI century in the innings, where he also became the fifth fastest Indian batter to 2,000 runs in the format. It marked an incredible return to competitive cricket for Rahul, especially with the World Cup around the corner.

Meanwhile, it felt business as usual for Virat Kohli as he smashed an incredible 47th ODI century and his third against Pakistan. The champion batter also became the fastest to scale 13,000 runs in ODI history, overtaking former Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The pair put on a sensational unbeaten 233 off 193 deliveries to propel India to a massive 356/2 in their 50 overs.

The group stage meeting between the arch-rivals was washed out after the first innings, with the teams sharing a point each. However, the Men in Green won their first Super Fours clash against Bangladesh, while Team India is playing their first game of the stage.