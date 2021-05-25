Watch: Virat Kohli's accidental crossbar challenge

Indian captain Virat Kohli recently shared a video on Twitter where he accidentally hit a football goalpost's crossbar. He termed this an 'Accidental Crossbar Challenge' and was stunned when he nailed the kick in one of the practice sessions.

A 'crossbar challenge' involves hitting the crossbar as many times as possible and is taken up by amateurs and pros alike all across the world. While it might seem easy, it is one of the toughest to execute, given that the target is relatively narrow.

Just as Virat Kohli casually nailed the challenge, the person recording the video exclaimed in amazement.

Accidental crossbar challenge 😂 pic.twitter.com/koeSSKGQeb — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 25, 2021

Fans were stunned alike as they flooded the comments section praising Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma help raise funds to procure the world's costliest medicine for a child

Earlier, Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma came up with a heart-melting act as they helped raise funds for a child suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SPA), a rare genetic disorder.

A medicine named Zolgensma is required to treat this condition, but it costs a whopping INR 16 crore. The child's parents started a fundraiser on Twitter and were successful in procuring the required amount.

The child's parents thanked Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for their contributions.

"@imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma - we always loved you as fans. But what you have done for Ayaansh and this campaign is beyond what we expected. Thanks for your generosity. You helped us win this match of life with a six! Will always be indebted for your help to #saveayaanshgupta," they wrote in a tweet.

@imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma - we always loved you as fans. But what you have done for Ayaansh and this campaign is beyond what we expected. Thanks for your generosity. You helped us win this match of life with a six! Will always be indebted for your help to #saveayaanshgupta pic.twitter.com/vJUozH2o2r — AyaanshFightsSMA (@FightsSma) May 23, 2021

With IPL 2021 postponed, Virat Kohli's next assignment will be with the Indian cricket team. Team India will soon fly to England, where they will be taking on New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting from June 18.

Team India will then lock horns with the Brits in a five-match Test series. Meanwhile, a second Indian team will tour Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI and T20I series at the same time.