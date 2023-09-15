[Watch] Virat Kohli’s hilarious run to carry out drinks during IND vs BAN Super 4 match

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli entertained fans with his antics during the initial stages of the Super 4 match between India and Bangladesh on Friday (September 15) in the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo.

Kohli is sitting out of this game to give a chance to players warming the bench as it is a dead rubber. India have already qualified for the Asia Cup final after winning their first two Super 4 matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

After back-to-back matches, the team management decided to give a break to Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj for today's contest. Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Shami replaced them in the XI.

Even on his off days, Virat Kohli was eager to fulfill his duties as a substitute player. After a wicket fell early in the game while Bangladesh were batting, Kohli was the first to run into the ground with refreshment drinks for his teammates. While coming into the field, he showed off his light side by running in a funny manner.

You can watch it in the video below:

Expand Tweet

You can watch Kohli return in a similar way in the video below:

Expand Tweet

"You will get out against someone or the other" - Piyush Chawla plays down talk about Virat Kohli's weakness against left-arm spin

In a recent discussion on Star Sports, former Indian spinner Piyush Chawla dismissed the talks about Virat Kohli's struggles against left-arm spin over the recent past.

Many analysts and critics have been pointing out this after Dunith Wellalage dismissed Kohli in India's previous match against Sri Lanka. On the matter, Chawla said:

"See, that depends on the day; if he really had a problem against left-arm spinners and you’ve played so many matches, you will get out against someone or the other. If every team thought this way, they would include a left-arm spinner in their team always."

He added:

"But even in the shot he got out to recently (against Sri Lanka), it’s one of his scoring shots; the ball came on late from the pitch and he got out. Generally, that goes between square leg and mid-wicket, and he scores a lot of runs like that. And if we talk about him having a problem against a left-arm spinner, then I don’t think he would have scored 47 centuries in One Day cricket."

Do you agree with Piyush Chawla's views? Let us know in the comments section.