[Watch] Virat Kohli’s jersey, MS Dhoni’s bat among other cricketing memorabilia part of charity auction in Mumbai on August 23

Former India captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are donating their bats and jerseys in a charity auction for specially-abled children. The memorabilia from several cricketers, including Dhoni and Kohli, will be put up for sale at a live-action on August 23. The charity auction is named ‘Cricket for a Cause: to benefit Vipla Foundation’. It will take place at Hamilton House in Mumbai.

In a video shared by Pundoles on Instagram, IPL and WPL auctioneer Mallika Sagar spoke about the details. The caption read:

“We are privileged to present a very special live charity auction ‘Cricket for a Cause: To benefit Vipla Foundation’. Memorabilia donated by some of the finest cricketers is up for sale at a live auction at Pundole’s on August 23. Drop by to see the pieces at Hamilton House, Mumbai.”

“Every item tells a story of passion, hard work, and triumph” – Suniel Shetty’s wife Mana Shetty lauds MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and other cricketers for their contributions

Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty’s wife Mana Shetty, a trustee of Vipla Foundation, has lauded the cricketers for their contributions to the charity auction. She said in a press release:

"This is not just an auction; it’s an opportunity for all of us to come together and make a difference. It’s heartwarming to see the cricketing legends come together for such a noble cause. Every item tells a story of passion, hard work, and triumph.

"By participating in this auction, you’re not just owning a piece of cricket history—you’re supporting a cause that can change lives. Every contribution counts, and together, we can create a brighter future for so many children and women. Please join us in making it a success," she added.

As per reports, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are organizing the auction. The extraordinary items include MS Dhoni’s signed bat from IPL 2024, Virat Kohli’s 2019 World Cup jersey and signed bat, Rohit Sharma’s signed bat from the 2023 World Cup, and KL Rahul’s bat and gloves, among others.

Other items are Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jos Buttler's signed jerseys. Rishabh Pant and Quinton de Kock have also donated wicketkeeping gloves. Marcus Stoinis, Shreyas Iyer, and Rahul Dravid donated signed bats. The opening bid is at INR 50,000 up to 350,000.

