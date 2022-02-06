[Watch] Virat Kohli's plan helps Yuzvendra Chahal castle Kieron Pollard for a golden duck in 1st India vs West Indies ODI

Yuzvendra Chahal is back in his element. The leg-spinner picked up two wickets in as many deliveries against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Sunday to send back Nicholas Pooran for 18 (25) and captain Kieron Pollard for a golden duck.

Pooran missed a sweep and was trapped LBW in front. Pollard replaced him at the crease and Chahal welcomed him with a slow, loopy googly outside the off-stump. The burly batter took the bait and went for an expansive drive. He left a massive gap between bat and pad and the ball sneaked in to castle the stumps.

The wicket kicked off some jovial celebrations from Indian captain Rohit Sharma and his predecessor Virat Kohli. it is a good moment for Indian fans after a tough past few weeks of their captaincy transition.

The on-air commentators deduced it as an indication that the duo was involved in Chahal's plan to bowl a googly to Pollard. In the above video, Kohli can also be heard saying, "Ulta waala daal, bindaas daal" (Don't worry, bowl the wrong'un).

Jason Holder staves off Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick ball

All-rounder Jason Holder, who recently achieved the rare feat of claiming four wickets in four balls against England, came out to face the leg-spinner's hat-trick ball. Rohit set an aggressive field including a slip and a short backward square-leg fielder, but the West Indian managed to keep out the googly with a mistimed dab.

However, the leg-spinner didn't take too long to pick up his third wicket of the match. Five balls later he dismissed right-hander Shamarh Brooks caught behind with a low, gripping leg-break. The ball took a thin outside edge to Rishabh Pant, but, interestingly, the wicketkeeper didn't hear anything.

Sharma and Kohli were convinced that the ball had brushed off the bat and the former reviewed the on-field call, which was not out. DRS found a spike on the UltraEdge and India reduced West Indies to 78-6. The visitors now face an uphill task towards a respectable first innings score.

