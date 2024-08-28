[Watch] Virat Kohli seen walking with Anushka Sharma on a street in London

Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli is making the most of his time off cricket by spending quality time with his family in London. The cricket star was recently spotted walking on a street in London with his wife and Bollywood star, Anushka Sharma.

Kohli can be seen wearing a pink oversized t-shirt with black trousers, while Sharma paired a white top with black pants and white sneakers. The former India captain carried some shopping bags as the couple walked around.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Kohli was last seen in action during India's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this month. The seasoned campaigner was underwhelming with the bat, amassing just 58 runs across three innings. He returned to London following India's 2-0 defeat in the series.

The champion batter announced his T20I retirement following India's triumph at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Kohli struggled to get going throughout the showpiece event. However, he played a clutch knock in the all-important final against South Africa, scoring 76 runs off 59 balls.

"I was too nervous" - Australian actor Charlie Vickers on his encounter with Virat Kohli

Rings of Power actor Charlier Vickers recently shared details of his encounter with Virat Kohli. He mentioned that he crossed the Men in Blue batter at a hotel in Auckland.

When asked if he greeted Kohli, Vickers said he was too nervous to approach him. Speaking on News18 Showsha, the actor said:

"I once walked by Virat Kohli in a hotel in Auckland, and that was really surreal. So I’ll say him because of that encounter. (When asked if he greeted Kohli) No, I was too nervous."

Kohli's form will be crucial for India in their upcoming Test season. The side will compete against Bangladesh in a two-match home Test series, beginning on September 19 in Chennai.

Following the Bangladesh series, India will host New Zealand for a three-match Test series before departing to Australia for the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️