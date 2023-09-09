[Watch] Virat Kohli shares golden words of wisdom with budding cricketers ahead of IND vs PAK in Asia Cup 2023

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli took some time out from his practice session in Colombo on Friday to have a chat with some budding cricketers who were present at the venue probably as net bowlers.

In a video posted by BCCI, Kohli was seen talking about the basic but crucial factors necessary to be successful in the game. He spoke about the importance of skill, fitness and mental toughness to get through tricky situations.

Further, one of the cricketers was seen giving his feedback about what he learned from Virat Kohli and was understandably starstruck by the great man's demeanor. Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli would want to set record straight against Pakistan

The standards that Virat Kohli sets for himself are so high that he would definitely have been disappointed with how he Was dismissed against Pakistan in the Asia Cup last week. He chopped one onto his stumps off Shaheen Afridi after scoring just four runs.

However, Kohli, time and again, has found a way to get back to his vintage best when the world thinks he is down and out. He will be hopeful of producing a big score when the two teams meet again on Sunday, September 10, in the Super Four phase in Colombo.

India's top order was under extreme pressure against Pakistan last time and they will want to produce a better performance. Pakistan have already won their first Super Four game and a win against India will all but confirm their place in the Asia Cup final.

The new-ball threat is evident from the pace trio of Shaheen, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf and the Men in Blue need to figure out a way to counter it. With rain around, the conditions in Colombo are set to test the batters again.