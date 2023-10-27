[Watch] Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill & others bowl in the nets ahead of 2023 World Cup clash vs England in Lucknow

A couple of Team India batters rolled their arm over the bowled during their recent net session in Lucknow ahead of their upcoming 2023 World Cup match against England. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the match on Sunday (October 27).

The Men in Blue have performed well in the tournament so far, winning all five matches. With 10 points in their tally, they currently sit comfortably at the pole position in the points table. They are also the only unbeaten team in the 2023 World Cup at this juncture.

BCCI took to their official Instagram handle to give a glimpse of Indian players' practice session by sharing a video. In it, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and others can be seen bowling in the nets to other batters.

"This squad looks good even without Pandya"- Wasim Akram on Team India's World Cup squad after Hardik Pandya's injury

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram recently opined that the Indian team looks strong even in the absence of their premiere all-rounder Hardik Pandya. He advised them not to rush Pandya back into the team and give him time to get fully fit.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Wasim Akram said:

"This squad looks good even without Pandya. If he is fit then well and good. It will be difficult to drop Shami now. I feel India shouldn't risk Pandya because if it's an injury to a hamstring or quad, then although you feel good initially, you could pull a muscle in the match. So let him recover 100 percent and then you can play him."

Akram applauded the Indian team management for their work behind the scenes during the ongoing World Cup by saying:

"Credit to the team management that whenever any player in the squad comes into the XI, he seems ready. When Shami's ball hits the seam, it can deviate either way. That's why I think Shami for me was the player of the match."

